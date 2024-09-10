Mohanlal fans, where are you at? Good news might be in store. The latest development suggests that the megastar might return to the Telugu film industry after 8 years. Not only that, but the Malayalam superstar is speculated to have been approached by the makers to join the star cast of Salaar: Shouryanga Parvam, which is touted to be the sequel to the blockbuster film Salaar: Part 1- Cease Fire.

Yes, you heard that right! Mohanlal is rumored to have been approached for the Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar 2. According to a news report in Track Tollywood, the makers are keen to rope in the superstar for the movie. Mohanlal’s last stint in Telugu was with the 2016 film Janatha Garage.

However, another development surrounding Salaar 2 suggests that music director Anirudh Ravichander will replace Ravi Basrur as the movie’s composer. We wonder how fans might react to this since Ravi Basrur was heavily lauded for his work in Salaar: Part 1—Cease Fire. The report furthermore mentioned that Salaar 2 is currently at a pre-production stage.

Apart from Mohanlal, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran will reprise their roles as Deva and Vardha Raja/Shiva Mannar, respectively. Reportedly, Shruti Haasan will also return to the sequel and reprise her role as Aadhya from the first film. Well, it will be exciting to see how fans react to the possibility of Mohanlal joining the star cast of Salaar 2.

Meanwhile, talking about Salaar 2’s worldwide box office collections, the Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran movie earned a humongous 615.26 crores and was a sure-shot blockbuster. According to earlier reports, the makers are keen to release Salaar 2 in December 2025. However, there were also speculations that the movie’s shooting is on hold due to Prashanth Neel’s other ambitious project Dragon with Jr NTR. However, with Mohanlal rumored to have been approached by the Salaar 2 makers, things might be on track again for the movie.

