After Salaar’s success, the makers have reportedly planned to take Salaar 2 to the floors as soon as possible. As the hype around the sequel is good, the makers might want to capitalize on it and deliver another box office winner. However, such a plan is reportedly turning out to be a hurdle for Jr NTR’s highly anticipated NTR 31 (working title). Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel are collaborating for the first time, which is why NTR 31 is carrying good hype among both NTR and Neel fans. This film was supposed to go on floors after Salaar’s completion if reports are to be believed. However, as per the recent development, the Salaar sequel seems to be made first.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Prashanth Neel informed Jr NTR of the same decision, but the latter is in no mood to delay NTR 31. Both NTR and the production house Mythri Movie Makers are asking Prashanth Neel to follow the commitment that was made earlier and start with NTR 31 first instead of Salaar 2, as they feel that if the Prabhas starrer goes on the floors, it will take a lot of time for the completion.

On the other side, Prashanth Neel feels that to start with NTR 31 first, he’ll have to wait till November as Jr NTR is currently occupied with Devara and War 2. So, as per him, this time could be utilized for Salaar 2.

It could be seen that both parties want to start with their respective projects first. If Prashanth Neel agrees to work as per their prior commitment, Salaar 2’s schedule might be hugely affected. Now, let’s see how they come up with a solution.

Meanwhile, if Pinkvilla’s recent report is to be believed, the shooting of Salaar 2 will start by the end of May at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. It’ll be a 10-day long schedule and Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran are expected to join it. While there’s no official confirmation, the film is locked for the release in December 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Ghilli Re-Release At The Box Office (After 15 Days): Thalapathy Vijay Takes Only 15 Days To Surpass 27 Releases Of 2024 Including Every Single Kannada Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News