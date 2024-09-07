Jr NTR’s upcoming biggie Devara is already wreaking havoc at the box office with its pre-sales. It has registered an advance sales of $625K in North America with 20 days remaining to the premiere. In fact, the film has already recovered a good share of the attributed distribution budget.

Devara Breakeven Target

The action film starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, along with Jr NTR needs a $5.25 million gross collection to touch the breakeven mark in the territory. Meanwhile, the overseas target to break even is $7.5 million.

The film has already done a pre-sale of $625K in North America despite the advance booking open in limited territories. in the upcoming days, more locations would open the advance booking which currently hints at a mass destruction!

Devara VS RRR Box Office

Interestingly, Jr NTR’s previous biggie RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli and also starring Ram Charan could break even in the USA after a collection of $12 million. Meanwhile, Devara has to achieve less than half of RRR’s number.

Already Earned 8%

Currently, with the $650K gross collection from the advance sales, Jr NTR‘s film has already earned 11.9% of the said target. Meanwhile, advance booking in the rest of the territories will open once the film approaches the release date of September 26.

Devara is riding high on expectations, and roughly 200 crore has been invested in the film, looking at the stardom and stature of Jr NTR, who has attained global dominance with his blockbuster performance in RRR as Bheem. The film is said to be inspired by real-life incidents of the Karamchedu Massacre.

