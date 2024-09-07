Anil Kapoor’s Nayak is one of the most iconic films of the actor’s career, and it has achieved a cult status over the years after its satellite premiere, despite being a flop at the box office. The film was released on September 7, 2001, and was a remake of a Tamil film, Mudhalvan, starring Arjun & Manisha Koirala.

Nayak OG Cast

While the film took an iconic turn in Anil Kapoor’s career, he was ironically not the first choice for the film. The film was initially offered to Shah Rukh Khan & then Aamir Khan. Aamir Khan rejected the film due to creative differences, but SRK went ahead and signed it!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Signing Amount For Nayak!

SRK was paid 0.000005% of the entire budget as the signing amount of the film. This was a very meager amount – only Re 1! Meanwhile, the film was mounted on a budget of 20 crore, a crore less than the OG film Mudhalvan.

Shah Rukh Khan Chose Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

Shah Rukh Khan, however, chose Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani over Nayak and walked out if Shankar’s film. Later, fate turned for Anil Kapoor, and he entered as Nayak’s lead. However, both the films witnessed very similar box office fates co-incidentally!

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani VS Nayak Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan’s Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani earned 10.61 crore at the box office. The film was made on a budget of 13 crore and was a flop at the box office. It starred Juhi Chawla and was released in the year 2000. Meanwhile, Nayak was delayed and released on September 7, 2001, earning 10.60 crore at the box office!

