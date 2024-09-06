Raj Kapoor and Nargis have been one of the most iconic pairs on-screen, but there came a time when they parted ways, never to return together, neither on-screen nor off-screen. And the starting of this end began on September 6, 1955 when Shree 420 was released in the theaters.

A Blockbuster Box Office

The romantic drama starred Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and Nadira in the lead. Made on a budget of 60 lakh, it went on to collect 2.40 crore at the box office. The film churned out a profit of 300% at the box office and was a blockbuster.

However, something changed between Raj Kapoor & Nargis after Shree 420 was released in the theaters. The second lead, Nadira gained immense popularity for her bold role in the film against Nargis’s sweet, simple, girl next door. It eventually created an unsaid distance between Raj & Nargis who were sharing a turbulent time in their relationship already.

Things were blown so out of proportion that Nargis, in a jiffy, decided not to work with Raj Kapoor again. She finished Chori Chori, which they were already a part of by the time Shree 420 was released. In 1957, Mother India changed everything forever when Nargis found love in Sunil Dutt and broke ties with Raj Kapoor forever.

Raj Kapoor & Nargis Box Office

The two superstars, starred together in 16 films and their first box office blockbuster together was Awara. However, their biggest successful film together was Shree 420 that earned a profit of a staggering 300%. The songs of the film were massive hit. In fact, a silhouette from the song Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua was used as the logo of RK films, immortalizing the bond between Raj Kapoor & Nargis forever!

