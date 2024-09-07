Stree 2 is earning at a brilliant pace at the box office, and the horror-comedy has earned 531.27 crore in a total of 23 days. The film, in its fourth weekend, is all set to bring another great weekend despite the film taking a dip during the weekdays.

The Most Profitable Film Of 2024

Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s film is currently the most profitable film of 2024. In fact, with a collection of a whopping 531.27 crore with 785.45%, it has already surpassed the profit of every single film of 2023 as well. The horror-comedy is also the third most profitable Hindi film post-COVID.

Stree 2 Budget & Profit

The film has been mounted on a budget of 60 crore. While the star cast took home 25% of the entire budget cumulatively, the rest of the amount was spent on the making of the film and promotion & marketing. It has already made a profit of 471.27 crore, bringing 785.45% returns on investment.

Still Not The Most Profitable Independence Day Release!

The horror-comedy was released on August 15, 2024. It was a three-way Independence Day clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. It surpassed the profit of Gadar 2, the most profitable Independence Day release in the last 5 years. However, it would take an eternity for Hindi films to surpass the profit registered by the most profitable Independence Day film in Hindi Cinema.

The most profitable Hindi film that was released on Independence Day was Jai Santoshi Maa, which had a massive clash with the iconic Sholay. Both films were released on August 15, 1975. However, Jai Santoshi Maa earned a bigger profit of a whopping 1616.67% with a collection of 5.15 crore. The devotional film was made on a budget of 40 lakh!

Stree 2 Needs To Earn 1029.99 Crore!

In order to claim the most profitable film released on Independence Day, Stree 2 needs to earn 1029.99 crore in total to take the crown from Jai Santoshi Maa! That is another 498.72 crore to achieve! Seems like an impossible task!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

