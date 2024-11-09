Rohit Shetty filled in for Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode this week, and oh, what an episode! While everyone was waiting for Bhai to arrive and bash the hell out of these contestants for crossing the line way beyond, everyone was disappointed to see Ekta Kapoor taking over the weekend on Friday!

While Ekta made sure that she proved Sara Arfeen Khan’s gameplay to instigate Avinash, hitting him along with Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik in the most pathetic and derogatory way, Rohit Shetty took the matter into his own hands and suggesting that the the two girls owe an apology on the National Television.

A Massive 70 Million Viewership

This was the biggest fight of the season, and probably that is why the live episode on Jio Cinema witnessed a peak viewership like never before! While Rohit Shetty took charge of the Time ka Taandav episode of Bigg Boss 18, the live episode on Jio Cinema started with 61 million live views and peaked at a whopping 70 million!

218% Hike From Premiere Episode

Rohit Shetty’s episode this weekend witnessed a massive hike of almost 218% from the premiere episode of this season hosted by Salman Khan. The premiere episode of BB 18 garnered 22 million views during the live episode!

Singham Again Episode Was The Highest

Before, today’s weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, it was the weekend that welcomed Singham Again’s team – Rohit Shetty & Ajay Devgn who brought a massive 42 million views during the live episode being streamed on Jio Cinema! Interestingly, even that week, it was the Cop Universe filmmaker who brought the highest viewership of the season.

It would be interesting to see if Salman Khan could cross this 70 million benchmark once he resumes his hosting duties next season.

For more such stories on Bigg Boss 18, stay tuned to Koimoi.

