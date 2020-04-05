Avengers: Endgame Trivia #11:’I Love You, 3000′ Has A Sweet Connection With Robert Downey Jr AKA Iron Man’s Real Life & Also Marvel’s Films!

After watching Avengers: Endgame, how many of you started using several dialogues from the film in real-life? It’s no doubt that many will keep saying ‘And I’m Iron Man’ because Robert Downey Jr’s character sacrificed himself to kill Thanos and save humanity. But there’s another dialogue which will always be close to the hearts of all the Marvel fans. Read on.

In the film, when Tony Stark puts his daughter Morgan Stark to sleep, she says to him, “I love you 3000′. It was quite an ‘aww’ moment for everyone and the lines became the expression of true love and affection in reality for all the Marvel fans. We are sure, every fan must have said that phrase to their fellow Iron Man fans or their family, friends or lovers. Our today’s Avengers: Endgame trivia #11 is about the origin of this dialogue which quite adorable.

‘I love you 3000’ isn’t a random quote. It has a sweet story related to Robert Downey Jr’s life. In an interview with ‘Watching Hollywood’s Interview’, Anthony Russo, one of the directors of Avengers: Endgame revealed that Downey told them that one of his kids said ‘I love you 3000’ to him and that’s when the phrase made it into the script and eventually on the big screen. After knowing this, we look at that scene between Tony and Morgan differently as it becomes more special and sweeter than it already is!

However, after the film came out, fans also found another theory behind the same phase. A lot of fans tweet that 3000 is the total runtime of all the 23 Marvel films that were released by that time. Hence, the makers particularly used the number ‘3000’ in the film. But the makers later said that they didn’t think through this and it’s nothing but co-incident that the number matches the total runtime of their Marvel films!

Look at the total run time for all the MCU movies. “I love you 3000”. Can’t cope… #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/A6nj6bGaNd — Ash (@AshBoio) May 2, 2019

How was the Avengers trivia for today? Let us know in the comments section below.

