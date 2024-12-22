For 90s kids, Shaktimaan is not a show but an emotion. Apart from entertaining the audience with interesting plots and characters, the show also taught good values. It was a cult in Indian television history, and time and again, there had been speculations of the show’s season 2. Recently, Vaishnavi Macdonald made an interesting revelation that the second season was supposed to take off, but it never happened.

Mukesh Khanna produced the iconic Indian superhero show and played the titular character. His portrayal went down as one of the most legendary and popular characters in the history of Indian television. We have often seen him talking about the show and its influence on the audience. Even after so many years, he’s passionate about his creation, and now, he’s looking forward to bringing the character to the big screen.

Shaktimaan enjoyed a glorious run between 1997 and 2005. After it went off the air, Mukesh Khanna wanted to bring it back with season 2. And there was a time when everything fell into place. As shared by Vaishnavi Macdonald, who played the role of Geeta Vishwas in the show, Shaktimaan season 2 was offered to Mukesh Khanna by Doordarshan, and it was about to happen.

During a chat with The Lallantop, Vaishnavi Macdonald shared that five to six years before, in the pre-COVID era, Doordarshan offered Mukesh Khanna to make Shaktimaan season 2, and even the veteran actor was ready to go for it. He even called Vaishnavi to his office and asked her to be in shape for the show. However, the show never took off because Sony Pictures India proposed the idea of the Shaktimaan trilogy (film series) at the same time, as revealed by the actress. Khanna felt that the show would clash with the film series, so he dropped the season 2.

Vaishnavi Macdonald said, “Mukeshji ko Shaktimaan banane ka firse mauka mila tha. Unhone mujhe office mein bulaya bhi tha, kuch saal pehle, aur kaha tha ki weight lose kar, humlog start karnewale hai. Aur fir ye film aa gayi bich mein, jo trilogy banane wale hai Sony ke sath, toh uske wajah se woh (show) piche reh gaya.”

In other news, Mukesh Khanna recently expressed his displeasure with Ranveer Singh playing the iconic superhero role in the film.

