The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 wrapped up last month and enjoyed a spike in ratings. The viewership was higher than in the previous five years, and it has been a source of joy and elation for the cast members of RHOC. But not everyone has gotten to enjoy the milestone. Alexis Bellino revealed that she will not return for season 19.

The news of her exit led to a host of different reactions online. The reality star spoke about her exit during a podcast and then made a post about it. Fans of the series had quite a lot to say about her exit, and here’s a brief sum up of what they said—some of it actually quite brutal.

Alexis Bellino Reveals Her Exit From The Real Housewives Of Orange County

Alexis took to her Instagram and said, “When one door closes, another one opens.” The 47-year-old then proceeded to add a verse from the Bible. The socialite said, “Love my girls and wishing them the best season yet.” Towards the end, the socialite added a line for the netizens: “Comments are on now. Please be respectful of my kids reading your hate. #bekind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Bellino (@alexis_bellino)

Fans React To Alexis Bellino Leaving RHOC

While a few said they would miss seeing her on the show, most of the other comments slammed her for her behavior and her feud with co-cast member Shannon Storms Beador. One user quipped, “Don’t let the Beador hit you on the way out.” Another said, “Hahaha I am just happy Johnny gets NO MORE AIR TIME!!!” referring to her boyfriend.

A third questioned, “Do your kids watch the hate you spew on the show?” while a fourth mused, “Let’s see how long you and John last once you’re not in the spotlight.” A fifth questioned why

Alexis expected kindness for her kids when she and John didn’t respect Shannon’s kids.

Netizens Brutally Question Alexis Bellino’s Behavior On RHOC 18

“I love when people whip out Bible quotes but then act horribly in real life,” a user’s long message read. They added that Alexis was using the “my kids” card during RHOC 18, but it was a fail because she never considered Shannon’s kid’s feelings when she was “spewing hate at their mother.” Another said nothing absolved her of the “sheer nastiness” she displayed.

A third pointed out how Alexis used to “talk trash and spew hate about other people.” They further called her and John “incredibly immature” for their behavior in season 18. Meanwhile, a fourth commented, “Bye bye. You did nothing for the show. A fifth mused, “Just interested in seeing how this relationship plays out without cameras or needing to prove points.”

