Game of Thrones, the iconic historical show that had us all on the edge of our seats for eight epic seasons, ended with a jaw-dropping twist and some disappointments. Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who played Bran Stark, was in disbelief when he first read the script, thinking it was a prank.

Bran, the quiet, mysterious Stark, ultimately claimed the Iron Throne, a shocking turn that even left Isaac scratching his head. With Daenerys gone and Jon Snow paying the price for her death, the power players of Westeros gathered to make a decision. Tyrion’s suggestion? Bran. After some family farewells, including Sansa ruling the North and Arya heading west, Bran’s unexpected rise to power wrapped up the saga.

Isaac Hempstead’s Reaction To Ending Up As A King in Game of Thrones

In a candid interview with EW, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who’s been part of Game of Thrones since episode 1, revealed his honest reaction to the big twist, Bran ending up as King. Given the show’s notorious habit of handing out fake scripts to prevent leaks, Hempstead-Wright initially thought the whole thing was a prank, laughing it off as a clever joke. But when it was confirmed, he was totally floored by the plot twist. In fact, he had been hoping for his character to go out with a bang, not to rule the Seven Kingdoms.

He said, “When I got to the [Dragonpit scene] in the last episode and they’re like, ‘What about Bran?’ I had to get up and pace around the room. I genuinely thought it was a joke script and that [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] sent to everyone a script with their own character ends up on the Iron Throne. ‘Yeah, good one guys. Oh s—, it’s actually real?’ That said, I’m happy. Though I kind of did want to die and get in one good death scene with an exploding head or something.”

Isaac Hempstead Admits Bran Was ‘A Good King’

Season 8 of Game of Thrones undoubtedly stirred the pot, with fans divided over everything from the Night King’s quick demise to Daenerys’ transformation into the Mad Queen. However, perhaps the most controversial moment was Bran’s rise to the Iron Throne.

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, however, isn’t backing down from his character’s coronation. He’s got Bran’s back, defending his reign with solid reasoning. “I think he’ll be a really good king,” he says, acknowledging that Bran might lack the emotional warmth of a traditional ruler, but hey, he knows everything. Who can argue with a guy who’s literally all-knowing?

