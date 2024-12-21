Jenna Ortega wasn’t about to let Wednesday become another typical teenage drama. She made sure of it. The actress, who nailed her role as the iconic Wednesday Addams, brought her own unique twist to the character—and that included rejecting any line that felt too out of character for the goth queen. She even refused a line about a dress she felt would compromise Wednesday’s authentic edge.

Jenna opened up about this moment in a TikTok video that quickly made the rounds. According to Movie Web, she recalled a scene from episode four where Wednesday was supposed to react to a dress with an overly emotional line. The original script had her saying, “Oh my God, I’m freaking out over a dress, I literally hate myself.” Jenna was left speechless. She felt it was too out of sync with Wednesday’s dark, unyielding personality.

The Scream star wasn’t about to let Wednesday Addams become just another relatable teen stereotype. Instead, she pushed for changes that would better reflect Wednesday’s unique, quirky character. She explained, “It was just a bunch of little things like that where I felt like we were able to avoid a lot of dialogue in an attempt to make her sound human.” For Jenna, it was about staying true to Wednesday’s unapologetically cynical, fiercely independent spirit.

Jenna’s commitment to keeping Wednesday gritty and authentic resonated with fans. In TikTok comments, viewers showered her with praise. One person said, “Gotta give credit to actors who know their characters better than the writers sometimes.” Another chimed, “I’m so glad she didn’t say that. Without Jenna, Wednesday would be a typical ✨not like others✨ gothic teenager.” Ouch—but true.

Jenna has spoken before about her love for playing Wednesday. She found something empowering in embodying a character who doesn’t compromise. In a Netflix Q&A shared on Tudum, she said, “It was a very freeing, gratifying experience, because you don’t have to care. If you’re in a bad mood, and you have a stink face, it doesn’t matter. Wednesday sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody. Which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect.”

This insight into Wednesday’s defiant personality also showed how Jenna Ortega brought her personal experiences into the role. She didn’t just play Wednesday Addams; she became a version of herself that resisted conformity, standing tall in a world that often demanded compromise. She ensured the character remained the unyielding, sharp-witted antihero we all loved—dark humor intact, uncompromised quirks.

Ultimately, Jenna’s refusal to water down Wednesday’s edge made the show a standout hit on Netflix. The series became Netflix’s second-most-streamed debut after Stranger Things season four, and a large part of that success was Jenna’s commitment to making Wednesday real, relatable, and unbreakably cool.

In refusing a simple line about a dress, Jenna Ortega showed that Wednesday was never meant to be typical. She turned a small script change into a commitment to authenticity—reminding everyone that authentic characters don’t bend to trends. They define trends. And in Jenna’s world, Wednesday would always symbolize fearless individuality.

