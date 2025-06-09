Summer is here and so is a very exciting lineup of content by Bravo. The reality television network has been amping up its programming to ensure the entertainment is also top notch. The next few months have a full slate of exciting shows with many popular names returning with new editions.

Below Deck is back with its 12th season promising nautical drama. There’s also many editions of the The Real Housewives franchise. Other shows on the sizzling menu are Next Gen NYC, The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, and King’s Court. Herre’ what to expect from all of these shows.

What To Expect From Bravo TV Shows This Summer

First things first, let’s shed some light on the currently airing shows. Below Deck is here with its 12th season, The Valley is on air with its 2nd season, Next Gen NYC just premiered its 1st season recently. Then of course, there is the popular talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Summer House will conclude its 9th season this week. Top Chef is airing its 22nd season at the moment with tagline destination Canada. Up next, there is Real Housewives of Atlanta with its 15th season which has seen a few controversies already, especially the one with Kenya Moore and Brit Eady.

Love Hotel is a dating reality series that sees three Real Housewives stars searching for their true love. It’s currently airing its first season. Now onto the upcoming shows, the first of which is The Real Housewives of Miami. Season 7 of RHOM finally premieres on June 11, 2025, on Bravo TV.

The cast includes Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira, Larsa Pippen and Stephanie Shojaee. Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton are returning as friends. Then there’s McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys which will air its second season.

Season 2 of the show will premiere on June 30, 2025, on the channel. The cast includes Steven McBee, Jr., Jesse McBee, Cole McBee, Kristi McBee, Brayden McBee, Galyna Saltkovska, Calah Jackson, Alli Ventresca as well as Kacie Adkison. This is followed by Real Housewives of Orange County.

Season 19 of RHOC premieres on July 10, 2025. The cast includes Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, Gina Kirschenheiter and Katie Ginella. After a long gap, Gretchen Rossi is returning as a friend and there is bound to be quite a lot of drama.

Kings Court is the spin off of Queens Court and its 1st season will premiere on July 13, 2025. The cast includes Tyson Beckford, Carlos Boozer and Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullar who are on a search for their one true love. The reality series will be hosted by Holly Robinson and Rodney Peete.

