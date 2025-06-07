This week, The Young and the Restless saw Nikki’s birthday party in full celebration, Aristotle Dumas sending an invitation to Genoa City, Sally and Phyllis going at it again, Billy struggling to keep balance between the two, Victor refusing to back down from Kyle’s downfall, and Cole collapsing.

From ultimatums and warnings to sage advice and damage control, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 9, 2025

The first episode of next week sees Phyllis celebrating a win. What has the nosy busybody done now, and who will she celebrate it with? On the other hand, Mariah experiences deja vu. What trauma from her past is surfacing now? Then there’s Sharon, who makes a promise to Nick. What could it be about?

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

When Victor encourages Audra to play dirty, will she make it happen, or will she be cautious? Damian and Holden’s friendship is tested, but will they stay strong through it? When Jack and Diane agree to meet Dumas, what will it mean for them and Jabot Cosmetics in the long run?

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Victor gives Adam an ultimatum. Will he order his son to get his act together and go hard against Billy? Will he listen to his father? Meanwhile, Chelsea seeks Nikki’s advice. Is this related to Adam and the way Victor orders him? Will she receive some available insight from Nikki in return?

And then there’s Sally, who does damage control for Billy. Is she going all out to protect her boyfriend? Will this put her back into her ex Adam’s orbit, considering he is the one going after Billy on the orders of his father Victor?

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Victor drives a hard bargain with Chelsea. Is he going to offer something so she stops trying to throw ultimatums at Adam and let him do the dirty work at Newman Media? How will she respond to it? Elsewhere, Kyle receives Claire’s blessing. What exactly is this about? What’s in store for them?

Audra keeps a secret from Nate. Is this about her deal with Victor? Or her plan for Kyle? What about her past with Holden? Too many secrets can be dangerous.

Friday, June 13, 2025

Devon protects his family’s legacy, but what will he do? Up next on The Young and the Restless, Christine and Danny return home. And lastly, Tessa stands her ground with Phyllis.

