The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Claire and Kyle pulled out all of the stops to impress Victor and Nikki at the birthday party. On the other hand, Lily plotted to meet Dumas after his open invitation to the whole town. Lastly, Damian asked Audra for a favor after being fired.

There’s a lot of drama and explosive moments set to happen as all of the episodes unfold on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 3, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama show based in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 3, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Victor calling Kyle’s bluff. While the party is kept for Nikki’s birthday, Claire and Kyle have planned that as the setting to help them impress Victor and gain his approval. He has been against the couple and Claire wants their romance to have her grandfather’s blessings.

The two have since been trying to win over Victor and Nikki’s birthday bash was the perfect moment for the pair. Kyle even gave a charm bracelet with the names of all their grandchildren as a gift on the occasion. While it was a special and sweet gift, Victor is not someone who is ever easily impressed.

He isn’t called a shark for no reason and he is onto Kyle. Victor can see through his efforts and is set to call his bluff. How will the Abbott heir react to this? Will he try to convince him to accept his love story with Claire? Or will none of this work on Victor who is adamant about revenge against him.

Meanwhile, Victoria worries about Cole. He hasn’t really been in the best of health lately and his cough doesn’t seem to be going away. Victoria is very worried about Cole and she is afraid this might turn out to be more serious than they think it is. Will she ask him to consider some serious treatment?

And finally, Michael and Lauren dance around their problems. The former recently quit working for Victor and while it’s like a burden lost, it has also added a lot of tension to their lives and their relationship. Especially since everyone knows Victor does not take such decisions lately and reverts.

What path will this take? Will Victor hit back at Michael? Will Lauren be able to help her husband avoid it? Will she rope in Nikki for it? Stay tuned to know more details about the characters and storylines on the show.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Steve & Kayla Reminisce About John While Hope, Shawn & Ciara Rally Around Bo

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News