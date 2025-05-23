The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Abby being very bothered by Amanda’s return. After all, she represents Aristotle Dumas, the mysterious business figure. On the other hand, Audra was forced to defend her actions while Damian accepted an intriguing offer.

The drama is bubbling, and the path is set for major revelations on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 23, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama revolving around the residents of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 23, 2025

The last episode of this week features Victor giving Michael a dire warning. The two have been long-time friends and confidants. The latter has often done the dirty work of the Newman patriarch, but lately, things between them have been shaky and less solid, which has changed the whole equation.

Victor gave Michael an ultimatum, and sick of his bossy behavior and always doubting nature, Michael went over to Jack, Victor’s biggest enemy for decades. When Victor gives Michael a warning, what could it be about? Does he know where he went and what he did? Or is this a test?

Meanwhile, Lauren worries about her marriage. She knows how risky it can be to oppose Victor, which is exactly why she is afraid for Michael. When the two spent a romantic evening together recently, he told her he would no longer work with Victor. But will this work in the long run?

Michael has tried to leave Victor’s grasp in the past but has not been too successful. Is that going to happen again, or will he manage to weasel his way out? Especially with all the warnings Victor is throwing his way. What advice will Lauren have for her husband? Will Michael listen to her?

And lastly, Diane worries about Kyle’s decision-making. It’s no secret that Kyle can make some questionable choices, many of which come back to haunt him. At the moment, he is busy playing games with Audra as both of them try to outsmart the other. What exactly will be the result of this drama?

Audra has her sights set on her company, Vibrante, which will be hers to run when she does Victor’s job of separating Kyle and Claire. Meanwhile, Kyle thinks he can get some intel out of Audra and finds out what deal she has with Victor. Is this why Diane is worried about her son? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more!

