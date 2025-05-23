In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, Holly helps Doug. On the other hand, Gabi and Marlena celebrate Arianna’s birthday now that she is back in town. Lastly, Steve and Shawn call for backup. After all, their attempts to save a dying Bo will take more than just the two of them.

The drama is igniting, and there’s a lot left to unfold with each new day ahead. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 23, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the long-running and hit daytime drama about the residents of Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 23, 2025

The episode on Friday features Ciara comforting Hope as they prepare to say goodbye to Bo. Shawn and Steve have been doing everything they can to get that miracle that can save Bo, especially knowing preparations are on to say goodbye to him. Shawn is especially guilty about all of this.

He was the one who shot his father in a misunderstanding, which led to Bo going into a coma. Shawn and Steve broke into the lab to get their hands on the drug to save Bo, and there was a skirmish involving Dr. Russell, but John was there as a helping hand. What exactly will be the result of this?

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Ciara has been there while Hope tears up over giving Bo a farewell. As they say a final goodbye, they are heartbroken. But will Shawn and Steve be able to provide them with good news? Or is this the end of the road for Bo? Is he truly going to die in the hospital from this deep illness?

Meanwhile, Kayla fills Marlena in on the mission. The two catch up on the recent happenings and the plan to get that miracle drug for Bo. Are they going to offer some help? Or is there more trouble on the way? Especially with John’s return and his potentially being in danger due to the skirmish?

And lastly, Julie prays for a miracle. If anyone knows grief and losing a loved one, it’s her. Julie still misses Doug and has been dealing with it each day. Knowing that Bo is close to death, but there is a drug that can save him, Julie is praying that he makes it. Will her wishes be heard or not?

Are Shawn and Steve going to come through for Bo? Will this be a massive last-minute miracle? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to know more!

