This week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Sheila asking Luna to leave after finding out about her evil plans. Deacon was left shocked after finding out what Sheila has been doing behind his back. Luna continued to keep her revenge plans going and her target has now been locked onto Steffy.

From warnings and worries to dangerous actions and wise advice, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 9, 2025

The first episode of next week sees Sheila making a plea to Poppy about Luna. The two may not get along, but the former is worried about what Luna might do. And who else to warn about what might happen instead of Luna’s mother Poppy. Will she be able to stop the maniac plans of her daughter?

Not knowing her treacherous plan, Remy unwittingly helps Luna. Will he later regret assisting Luna? What will this mean for him and the others?

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Luna thinks of Steffy as the only thing between her and her happiness. Is she poisoning Remy with her sob story now? Remy is stunned when Luna confesses why she has a vendetta against Steffy. Will he still be a part of her plans now that he knows the psychotic plotting she is doing right now?

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Luna’s energy shifts to malice when Finn holds his ground. She thought she could manipulate and emotionally blackmail him into having a father and daughter bound, but she has now realized that is not possible. What will she do now in her anger, jealousy, rage and desperation for revenge?

On the other hand, Hope urges Liam to share his diagnosis with everyone. Will she be able to convince him to reveal the truth to everyone else? Or will he stick to his guns and stay firm about keeping this under wraps?

Thursday, June 12, 2025

When Bill makes a confession to Li, is this about Luna? Especially after her recent attempt to work her magic on him and manipulate him into helping her? Luna surprises Steffy in her own home. How will she react to it?

Friday, June 13, 2025

Hope comforts Brooke, who is now without Ridge, Hope or Beth. And lastly, Steffy doesn’t realize that she is in danger. Who will ensure her safety?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Ginny & Georgia Season 3: Showrunners Explain Dramatic Ending & What It Means For The Next Edition

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News