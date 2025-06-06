The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Sheila’s stunning revelation rocking Deacon’s world. She told him that she met Luna behind his back and that she has plans to target Electra because of Will and Steffy because of Finn. This shocks Deacon, who cannot believe the reality.

On the other hand, Luna’s mission for revenge escalated, and Steffy was in the crosshairs. Things are getting heated with Luna back in psychopath mode. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 6, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the soap opera.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 6, 2025

The final episode of the week features Sheila opening up to Poppy about her concern for Steffy and Luna. Now that she knows Luna is making evil plans, she is worried not just for herself but also for the safety of those she can target. Keeping their feud and brawl aside, Sheila chatted with Poppy.

She told her that Luna might be back to her maniac ways and that she is worried about Steffy’s safety because of it. How will Poppy respond to it? Is she going to jump in to fix things or rescue Steffy from Luna? After all, Luna is her daughter. Are things going to get beyond messy and dangerous?

Considering Luna has acquired a gun and has full plans to eliminate Steffy, believing it will lead to Finn having a father-daughter bond with her. What she doesn’t know is that harming Steffy will only push Finn further away and completely out of her reach. Steffy is the love of his life and his wife.

Sheila learned this the hard way and tried to warn Luna but she is stubborn and can never see reason. Elsewhere, Luna tries to work her magic on Bill, only to be hit with a curveball. She is a master manipulator. She can use anything to her benefit be it smooth talks or tears or pretty words that hit.

When she goes over to Bill and tries to work her brainwashing magic on him, she expects it to work wonders. After all, he is the reason she is not in prison and has been pardoned. But when a curveball hits her plans, what could be the reason behind it? Is Bill able to see through her agenda?

Has he decided to wipe his hands off her? Especially after a conversation about her led to a massive and explosive segment between him and Liam. Stay tuned to know how this dangerous and evil mission backfires on Luna.

