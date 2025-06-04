The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Finn in a big dilemma. He may have promised Steffy that Luna was gone for good, but his heart isn’t so sure. On the other hand, Luna laid down the blame in a confrontation, and Steffy was the target for everything she’s lost with Finn.

The tension is sky high, and the drama is bubbling with each new episode for avid soap opera watchers. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 4, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama set in the city of Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 4, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Luna setting a vengeful plan in motion to bring Steffy down. It is no secret that Luna is extremely stubborn and vengeful. She just does not take no for a no and will go to any desperate lengths to get what she wants, be it a romance with Will or a bond with Finn.

She does not play nice and will always go the evil way when she gets the chance. And this time her target is Steffy once again. Luna thinks Finn won’t have a father-daughter relationship with her because of Steffy. But she doesn’t know that nobody wants their family affected by evil.

Li also asked her adoptive son Finn to promise he would stay away from Luna. Poppy, who is Luna’s mother, wants nothing to do with her. Deacon warned Sheila not to be in contact with Luna. Similarly, Steffy only wants to keep her family safe. And that’s just not possible when Luna is around.

Luna thinks Steffy is in the way of her and Finn’s bond and wants to truly eliminate her. She is adamant about getting her off the path, and her plan is only starting. She even acquires a gun to make things happen. But how far will she go, and is this going to ruin Finn and Luna’s equation forever?

On the other hand, Ridge’s unexpected arrival halts a kiss between Electra and Will and sparks a tense discussion about Luna. The lovebirds are very happy with one another, but they do have a thorn in their side, and it’s Luna. When Ridge interrupts Will and Electra’s kiss, what exactly will happen?

What discussion about Luna will take place? Will the three share notes about what they know regarding her behavior? Will this give Ridge a heads up about protecting his daughter, Syteffy? Stay tuned to know more details.

