The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw all of Salem grieving the loss of John Black. On the other hand, Kristen confides in Brady. Belle pulled back from EJ amidst the loss of her father and the emotional turmoil she is currently going through. And then lastly, Marlena finally broke down.

After all, she just lost the love of her life. The emotional quotient is high and Salem is heartbroken over the loss of John. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 4, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 4, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Hope, Shawn, and Ciara celebrating a miracle. While John passed away, leaving a family heartbroken, another cannot believe the miracle that has happened. Bo has been in a coma for months, but the acquired drug saved hi,m and he finally opened his eyes.

The Brady family could not believe it. Their prayers, manifestation, and hope worked. Shawn, Hope, and Ciara are ecstatic and cannot wait to truly appreciate this gift of life that Bo received. And that isn’t all. Bo also reunited with Zack, his son, before he woke up and rejoined his family in the real world.

On the other hand, Marlena’s family and loved ones rally around her. Bo’s recovery may be a big, joyful, and celebratory moment, but there’s a stark contrast on the other side. Marlena is in mourning after having lost the love of her life, her husband John. Her loved ones are rallying around her.

They want to support her through this hard time. None of them wanted to let her face this alone and heartbroken. The whole family is ready to be there as she navigates this new but heart-wrenching chapter. How will Marlena learn to live without John? It’s going to be agonizing.

Lastly, Paul and Andrew decide to proceed with their wedding plans. While there is sorrow in one place and a miracle in another, there is always a place for love and romance. Paul and Andrew may have to accept the truth of John’s death, but they have decided to proceed with their plans.

Their wedding will still happen. After all, it’s what John would have wanted. Amidst the sea of sorrow, this will be their attempt at remembering him and celebrating his life. Stay tuned to know more details about the same.

