Over the course of three seasons, The Lincoln Lawyer has seen plenty of cases, drama, and courtroom battles. Fans are already excited to witness more of the fun and legal espionage with season four on the way. The third season may have ended on a cliffhanger, but there’s lot coming their way.

Based on Michael Connelly’s novels, the series revolves around the life of defense attorney Mickey Haller. The fourth season is filming right now, and viewers are excited to know which faces will be returning and which additions they can expect in the next edition. Here’s what we know.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4: Cast Members Confirmed To Return & New Additions

Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer will see Manuel Garcia-Rulfo back as the protagonist, criminal defense lawyer Mickey Haller. Also returning are Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, and Angus Sampson as Dennis “Cisco” Wojciechowski, Mickey’s dear friend.

The Lincoln Lawyer returns this summer (Part 1 on July 6 and Part 2 on August 3) — here’s your first look at Season 2 featuring Lana Parrilla! pic.twitter.com/LQqFq7Zwcm — Netflix (@netflix) June 6, 2023

Other returning names are Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, Elliott Gould as David “Legal” Siegel, and Krista Warner as Hayley Haller. As for new additions, Constance Zimmer will be seen as Dana Berg, a colleague of Maggie. She is a “relentless prosecutor who will let nothing stand in the way of a guilty verdict” and has a fierce and ruthless single-mindedness.

“She’s the last person Mickey wants to go up against in what will be the trial of his life,” according to Netflix. Up next, Cobie Smulders, known for How I Met Your Mother, is also joining season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer, but her role has not been disclosed and has been actively kept under wraps yet.

Sasha Alexander will play Dawn Ruth, a no-nonsense and intimidating FBI agent. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards will play Celeste Baker, a character looking to hire Lorna as a divorce attorney. Scott Lawrence will portray Judge Stone, a former prosecutor.

The Lincoln Lawyer is on his way. Season 3 premieres October 17! pic.twitter.com/OIhdtp2I3F — Netflix (@netflix) August 21, 2024

He is “known for his prickly attitude and tough sentencing” and is known to be “intimidating and impatient.” Jason Butler Harner will essay Detective Drucker, a robbery homicide detective with years of experience and skills. Emmanuelle Chriqui will be Jeanine Ferrigno, the girlfriend of a gangster.

Jason O’Mara joins as Jack Gilroy, the boyfriend of Mickey’s former wife, Maggie. He is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine. Nancy Silverton will be seen in a cameo as herself, a world-renowned chef, restaurateur, and owner of Osteria Mozza. And lastly, Javon Johnson joins as Carter Gates, a business owner who finds himself accused of murder.

