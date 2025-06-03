The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Marlena sticking close to John’s side until the end. On the other hand, Steve and Kayla reminisced about the past and their memories with him. Elsewhere, Hope, Shawn, and Ciara rallied around Bo, hopeful about his recovery from the post-miracle drug.

Lastly, Bo reunited with his son Zack, who was thought to be dead years ago. The emotional rollercoaster continues for avid soap opera watchers. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 3, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the popular daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 3, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features all of Salem grieving the loss of John Black. The patriarch has passed away, much to the heartbreak of his family, friends, and especially his wife, Marlena. The iconic character was the spine of the show and many of the soap opera’s remembered storylines.

Despite many attempts to save him, John died, and Marlena refused to let him be alone in his last moments. She stayed by his side throughout the night, long after he had passed away, grieving the love of her life. When the others urged her to rest, she continued holding him, bidding a farewell.

One she never wanted. And now Salem will move on without John’s presence. It’s going to be hard for many people in tow, but most especially for Marlena, who has loved him for decades and will continue to do so even now that he is no longer alive. Marlena breaks down, and it is to be expected.

On the other hand, Kristen confides in Brady. What is she going to share with him? Is this related to EJ and his shooting? Will she share what she found out about Johnny holding a gun when EJ was shit? And does EJ know this and is hiding it? Or could it be about something entirely else?

And lastly, Belle pulls back from EJ. When he was in a coma, she openly confessed her feelings for him and has since been supportive of all his endeavours. Even his plan to buy the hospital. But now her father John has passed away, and it has become too much for her on an emotional level.

Is this why she is set to pull back from him? How will he react when he finds out? After all, the grief she is undergoing is unexplainable at the moment. How will she deal with this? Stay tuned to know more details.

