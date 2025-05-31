In the previous week, The Bold and the Beautiful saw Hope and Carter getting engaged, Brooke wanting to throw a party for them, Steffy hiring Hope at Forrester Creations again, and Luna sending Will lustful messages despite Sheila asking her not to, resulting in a massive feud with Electra.

From evil plotting and shocking realizations to hard conversations and poor attempts, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 2, 2025

The first episode of the week features Deacon being blindsided by the truth about Sheila and Luna. How is he going to react when he finds out that his wife lied to him and went behind his back to strengthen a bond with the girl who killed two of his friends and even abducted Steffy to kill her later on?

On the other hand, Tensions erupt as Luna and Steffy go head-to-head. What will this bubbling tension lead to? And who will come out on top?

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Finn may have promised Steffy that Luna was gone for good, but his heart isn’t so sure. Does he still feel guilty for not being a part of his daughter’s life due to not knowing the truth? Meanwhile, Luna lays down the blame, and Steffy is the target for everything she’s lost with Finn. Is Steffy going to call her out for her psychotic and murderous behavior being the reason?

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

When Luna sets a vengeful plan in motion to bring Steffy down, will she fail or succeed? Ridge’s unexpected arrival halts a kiss between Electra and Will and sparks a tense discussion about Luna. Will the couple share what Luna has been doing? Especially her harassing Will with her advances?

Thursday, June 5, 2025

Sheila’s stunning revelation rocks Deacon’s world. What exactly has she told him? Elsewhere, Luna’s mission for revenge escalates, and Steffy is in the crosshairs. Will Finn find a way to protect his wife from his vengeful and desperate daughter? Or will Steffy herself deal with the jealous brat?

Friday, June 6, 2025

The last episode sees Sheila opening up to Poppy about her concern for Steffy and Luna. On the other hand, Luna tries to work her magic on Bill, only to be hit with a curveball. Has Bill refused to entertain her anymore? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more!

