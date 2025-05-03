The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam’s health got worse as he moved into Steffy and Finn’s house. Hope noticed his new living arrangement and was suspicious, but he refused to tell her the truth. Ridge refused to let Eric and Brooke manipulate him.

From health revelations and heartbreaking realities to parenthood troubles and reality checks, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to see the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 5, 2025

The first episode of the week focuses on Steffy urging Liam to tell Hope about his prognosis. When she came over to Steffy and Finn’s place to find out why he was living with them, he lied about plumbing issues and refused to let her know about his inoperable brain tumor. When Steffy asks him to consider telling her the truth, will he stay stubborn or relent and reveal it?

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Up next, Liam and Steffy struggle with the reality of his condition. It’s not easy to deal with the fact that someone you have so much history with and share a daughter with is set to die if something miraculous doesn’t happen. How will Steffy and Liam wade through this massive emotional turmoil?

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

When Brooke is thrown when Deacon suggests what Hope does next, what could he have suggested to shock her so much? On the other hand, Steffy and Hope find themselves in solidarity over Liam. They both have a past with him and have cared for him over time. Will they join hands for him?

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Luna vows to go against all odds to find a way to have a relationship with Finn. But will Finn relent or stay true to his promise to his wife Steffy about not having a parental relationship with her? Meanwhile, Steffy finally shares the details of what Liam is going through with Hope. How will she react?

Friday, May 9, 2025

The final episode of this week features Bill and Liam facing the past and each other in a raw, emotional reckoning that could change everything. Is Bill going to find out that his son is close to dying? Will the father and son truly reconcile despite their differences about the Luna situation or not? Liam might want to sort out his equations, knowing he doesn’t have long.

