The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Deacon being fully blindsided by the truth about Sheila and Luna. He couldn’t believe that his wife would lie to him and go behind his back to form a bond with Luna. On the other hand, tensions erupted as Luna and Steffy went head-to-head.

There’s a lot more drama and plenty of showdowns on the way as all of the episodes unfold. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 3, 2025, episode of The bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama that is based on Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 3, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Finn struggling with the situation. He may have promised Steffy that Luna was gone for good, but his heart isn’t so sure. It hasn’t been easy for Finn to accept that Luna is his daughter and that he cannot be a part of her life. He feels more than guilty and torn.

He knows Luna is not safe and should be kept far away from his family but he also feels a sense of responsibility for her. Luna’s constant attempts at bugging him into having a bond hasn’t helped either. Finn has promised his wife Steffy and his adoptive mother Li that he will stay far away from Luna.

But that doesn’t mean it has been easy. Meanwhile, Sheila learnt about the danger Luna possesses the hard way. She couldn’t believe her psychotic and murderous tendencies and now she also has to worry about Deacon being disappointed and angry about her going behind his back for Luna.

And lastly, Luna lays down the blame and Steffy is the target for everything she’s lost with Finn. She has arrived uninvited to Steffy’s home yet again and she has sinister thoughts on her mind. Despite Sheila asking Luna to leave the city and not even think about harming Steffy, Luna is adamant.

Luna goes over and blames Steffy for being the reason she cannot have a relationship with her father. Finn refuses to entertain Luna and won’t even answer her calls or texts and Luna is furious that he is choosing Steffy and not his daughter. But she seems to have forgotten why she is in this place.

She killed Deacon’s friends, she kidnapped Steffy and drugged her. Luna was also about to kill her if Finn hadn’t shown up. Why does she think she has the right to act entitled? Even Sheila had to learn this the hard way.

