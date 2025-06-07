This week, Days of Our Lives witnessed John passing away, Jennifer and Jack returning home, Arianna and Gabi having arguments, Holly comforting Tate despite their breakup, Xander being arrested for beating Philip, Steve and Kayla reminiscing about John and Marlena breaking down from loss.

From heart-wrenching farewells and funeral moments to mourning and big clashes, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the popular soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama show.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 9, 2025

The first episode sees Salem preparing to say goodbye to John Black. It is time to bid him farewell, and nobody is ready. Steve gives Kayla big news. What could it be about? On the other hand, Brady comforts Rachel. When Ari shares a secret with Tate, is this related to Doug and her fling?

Will Tate use it to expose Doug to Holly? Meanwhile, Roman reassures a worried Eric. Will he be able to provide him comfort in this tumultuous time?

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Up next on Days of Our Lives, John’s funeral service begins. It’s time to reminisce, celebrate, and honor the man loved by many in Salem. On the other hand, Chanel asks Tate about the adoption while Rachel becomes increasingly upset. What is happening, and how will this affect them? Lastly, Bo and Hope continue to reconnect. They have a lot to catch up on now that he is out of his coma.

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

John’s funeral service continues. More people pay their respect and share tales to remember him. When Bo defies the doctor’s orders, will this backfire on him? Up next, Johnny expresses his fear to Chanel. Is this about EJ and the shooting fiasco? Meanwhile, Shawn comforts Belle about the passing of her father.

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Marlena and John’s friends reminisce at John’s wake. He may have died, but his legacy and his memories won’t. Bo asks Steve to change his mind. What could this be about? Jack mourns and pays his respects to Abigail. It is sure to be an emotional moment. Julie, Jennifer, and Hope catch up.

Friday, June 13, 2025

Kate sits vigil at Philip’s bedside. Will he wake up, or is his situation dire? Sarah and Xander clash over Victoria. What new drama will brew between the married couple? Shawn apologizes to Jada while Belle admits a hard truth to EJ. Lastly, Stephanie and Alex enjoy some romance together. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

