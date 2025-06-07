This week on General Hospital saw Michael and Willow’s divorce hearing, Brook Lynn confronting Lois and Gloria about their lies and secrets, Gio refusing to see anyone’s perspective, Michael and Sasha’s baby girl Daisy being born, and Lucky’s marriage proposal being rejected by Elizabeth.

From goodbyes and reunions to courtroom battles and new missions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit and long-running daytime drama show.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 9, 2025

The first episode of the next week features Lucky saying goodbye to Lulu. After being rejected by Elizabeth, he realized he needs to leave town. How will the goodbyes be like between the siblings? Drew stoops to a new low. What hell is he plotting now? Kristina is struck by inspiration, but what?

When Cody makes a proposal to Carly, what exactly could it be about? On the other hand, Elizabeth opens up to Lucas. Is this regarding Lucky’s exit? Does she feel responsible for it by declining his proposal to marry him?

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Willow holds her ground. How far will she go to win the custody battle? Up next, Laura has a happy reunion, but with whom? When Isaiah receives a generous offer, will he take it? Trina opens up to Ava while Tracy delivers words of caution. Who is she warning this time around, and why exactly?

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Michael’s news shocks Carly, Sonny, and Jason. What has he decided? Up next, Trina and Kai put their heads together. What are they researching? On the other hand, Isaiah picks up on Portia’s distress. When Nina is on the warpath, is this about Drew? Elsewhere, Felicia accepts a new mission.

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Shockwaves rip through the courtroom at Michael and Willow’s hearing. What new secrets have been unveiled? Elsewhere, Elizabeth tends to a patient while Ric makes an admission. When Ava issues an invitation, who could it be for? And lastly, Alexis swallows her panic. What’s next for her?

Friday, June 13, 2025

The final episode of the next week features Tracy challenging Alexis. Up next, Maxie tries to play peacemaker. The tension between Chase and Dante grows. Will Brook Lynn be able to diffuse it, or will things burn out in another manner? Anna reflects on her past while Marco is taken aback.

