In the previous episode of General Hospital, Lucky faced a hard truth. Elizabeth rejected his proposal, leading him to question his place in town. Meanwhile, Anna shared her suspicions about Dalton with Jason. Curtis and Portia hosted a family gathering, while Sasha was overwhelmed.

Lastly, Willow sprang into action. With Sasha going into labor, she took the opportunity to use her experience to deliver the baby. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 6, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune into ABC to watch the popular daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 6, 2025

The final episode of his week features Carly confronting Jason. She cannot believe that Jsson lied and claimed that he was the father of Sasha’s baby. What she doesn’t know is that Sasha asked him to keep the lie alive. And especially the huge fact that Caryl’s son, Michael, is the baby’s father.

How will Jason respond to her questions? Elsewhere, Cody and Molly get better acquainted. Is romance on the horizon? What will the result be when Curtis meets Jordan? Do they have intel for each other? And up next, Nina makes a confession. Is she going to accept that Drew and she had a fling?

Meanwhile, Drew is dismayed. He finally finds out that Nina was behind the whole exposé plan, and she joined hands with Portia for the same. How will he react now that he knows the truth? How will this affect things, be it between him and Nina or, more importantly, Nina and her daughter Willow?

Back in the courtroom, Sasha and Michael’s baby girl is finally here. Willow jumped in to help, and the delivery happened successfully. Sasha and the newborn were later taken to the hospital for checkups. Is this the start of Michael and Sasha’s second chance romance? Fans definitely want it to bloom!

In other news, trouble finds Natalia as she was driving under the influence, but was caught before anything majorly disturbing happened. Now that the police have her arrested, who is she calling for help? On the other hand, Sonny gives Michael some fatherly advice. After all, he became a girl dad again.

Michael is already the father of his son, Wiley, and daughter Amelia, and now another new member has joined. What wisdom does Sonny have for him? Is this going to be another heartwarming moment between the adoptive father and son? Lastly, Marco warns Sidwell, but what could this be about?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Kate Urges Philip To Wake Up While Jennifer Rails To Jack About Chad & Cat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News