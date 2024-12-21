The Acolyte was a Disney+ original series that aired on the streaming service from June to July. The show took place in the High Republic era of the Star Wars universe and chronicled the decline of the Jedi order thanks to the machinations of the Stranger/Qimir, played by Manny Jacinto.

The Acolyte season 1 ended with an appearance from Darth Plagueis, a Sith Lord first mentioned by Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith. While this scene intended to foreshadow a potential second season, Disney has not renewed the series so far so far.

As reported by Collider, Manny spoke at the San Francisco FanExpo and answered some fan questions about the connection between The Stranger (aka Qimir) and Darth Plagueis. However, Manny also held out hope that The Acolyte would eventually return for future seasons and was consequently hesitant about giving too much away.

Manny Jacinto Still Hopes For A New Season Of The Acolyte

When speaking at the San Francisco FanExpo, Manny addressed fan theories on whether there were any connections between Darth Plagueis and The Stranger. His answer is as follows: “Oh man, that’s a tough question. They’re not [connected], they’re definitely not. Oh man, how do I answer that? What time is it? [laughs] There are definitely a lot of different theories, like who he is, because we never actually know his true identity. Is Qimir’s name actually Qimir? We definitely wanted to explore it. There was definitely going to be more of Plagueis in the second, or if not, the third seasons of the show, but I just can’t say, because, you know, we could come back.”

The Stranger was the primary villain of The Acolyte’s first season, who showed considerable mastery over the dark side of the Force. He also played the role of a corrupting influence on the series protagonist, Verosha “Osha” Aniseya, who ends the season by falling to the dark side and leaving with Qimir to parts unknown.

Darth Plagues made his first on-screen appearance in Star Wars canon by discreetly watching Qimir and Osha from afar, but his motivations were unclear. The enigmatic Sith Lord was originally the mentor of Palpatine, the overarching villain of the Skywalker Saga films.

In Revenge of the Sith, Palpatine alluded to his time as Darth Plagueis’s apprentice. In an attempt to seduce Anakin Skywalker to the dark side, he claimed that Plagueis had discovered the secret to life itself and could save those he cared about from certain death. Palpatine also hinted that he was the one to personally murder Plagueis in his sleep after learning everything he could from his mentor.

However, though Palpatine’s claims did successfully corrupt Anakin into his apprentice, Palpatine never followed through with his promise of teaching Anakin Plagueis’ secrets, making the veracity of his allegations ambiguous.

Per Manny Jacinto’s comments, should Plagueis return for a future season of The Acolyte or reappear in any other Star Wars media, we might get a clearer picture of his capabilities. As of writing, Disney has not confirmed any new seasons of The Acolyte.

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: Karen Huger DUI Charge: Will It Affect Her Future On The Real Housewives of Potomac?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News