Were you aware that some of our favorite Star Wars TV shows were meant for the big screen? Yes, before the galaxy far, far away embraced the binge-watching era, a few ideas were crafted as blockbuster movies. However, due to The Mandalorian’s smashing success in 2019, Disney+ became the new playground for Star Wars adventures.

This shift wasn’t just about streaming; it was about reimagining how the saga could thrive on the small screen. While many planned Star Wars films fizzled out after Solo’s flop, a few found new life as TV shows. According to Screen Rant, these three surprise Star Wars hits swapped cinema seats for couch cushions.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Was A Movie Trilogy

What started as a grand plan for an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie trilogy took a wild turn into a Disney+ limited series thanks to The Mandalorian shaking up the galaxy. This saga was cooked up by Stuart Beattie during the Dark Times, exploring Obi-Wan’s journey from battle-hardened Republic general to quirky Tatooine hermit.

Now imagine Commander Cody, baby Luke Skywalker, and even Darth Vader popping into the mix. However, the Force shifted gears after Solo’s stumble and Mando’s triumph. Instead of three big-screen adventures, we got the brooding, nostalgic Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and honestly, watching Ewan McGregor shine was worth the switch.

Skeleton Crew Was Initially A Movie Pitch

The third Star Wars show, Skeleton Crew, wasn’t always destined for the small screen. It turns out that Jon Watts swung through the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy and initially pitched it as a Star Wars movie. But after Solo stumbled at the box office, the galaxy decided movies weren’t always the way. And by the time Watts was ready to jump in, The Mandalorian had taken TV by storm, and the idea got retooled into a show. Now, it’s set to shine in Mando’s ever-expanding corner of the galaxy.

Boba Fett’s Movie Was Turned Into A Mandalorian Spin-Off

Do you remember when Boba Fett was supposed to get his own movie? Though it was the talk of the galaxy after Disney snagged Star Wars in 2012, with plans for an anthology film centered on the galaxy’s favorite bounty hunter, the project had more turbulence than the Millennium Falcon in an asteroid field.

Of course, directors came and went, with Josh Trank and then James Mangold, and after Solo’s box office crash in 2018, the movie was axed. Then enter The Mandalorian, where Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett crushed it in season 2, giving Lucasfilm a lightbulb moment. Instead of a movie, Boba Fett got his own TV spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett, which was revealed in an epic post-credit scene. So, while the movie never happened, Fett fans still got to witness their helmeted anti-hero reclaim his throne, just on the small screen.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: What Happened To The Young And The Restless Star Eileen Davidson? Find Out As Actress Opens Up About “Nightmare” Situation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News