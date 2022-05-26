‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ actor Ewan McGregor, who is all set to headline the series, says he has watched all the nine Star Wars movies and has a special fondness for the original trilogy of the ’70s and ’80s since those were the films he grew up with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s been nice for me to realize that the work we did in the past is really loved and appreciated. During my preparation for this film, I watched all nine of the Star Wars movies just to get into the Star Wars world again, and it was nice to watch our three again. I enjoyed them a lot,” said McGregor.

Reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, Ewan McGregor is set to headline the series along with Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ will premiere on May 27 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Must Read: Henry Cavill To Share Screen Space With Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham In Hobbs & Shaw 2? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram