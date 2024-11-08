It’s time to travel to a galaxy far, far away once again, as a new Star Wars trilogy has been confirmed to be in the works. Lucasfilm has signed a deal with filmmaker Simon Kinberg to develop three new films based on the iconic franchise.

The Star Wars series already features three trilogies: the originals, released between 1977 and 1983, the prequels, released between 1999 and 2005; and the recent sequels, released by Disney between 2015 and 2019.

Simon Kinberg to Create New Star Wars Trilogy

The project is still in the early stages of Development, and reports suggest that it will feature a fresh storyline after The Skywalker Saga concluded with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. However, a source quoted by Deadline has revealed that the new films could also continue the tale of Luke Skywalker, becoming episodes 10 to 12 of the overall franchise.

It remains to be seen in which direction the makers eventually take the story, as plot details have not officially been revealed. Meanwhile, Simon Kinberg is confirmed to write and produce the film series along with Lucasfilm.

Kinberg is not new to the Star Wars world. He previously co-created the animated series Star Wars Rebels, which aired on Disney XD for four years. He also served as a creative consultant on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which revived the franchise in 2015.

Along with that, he has written the scripts for films like X-Men: Apocalypse, XXX: State of the Union, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Sherlock Holmes. As a producer, Kinberg earlier worked on Deadpool and its sequel, Murder on the Orient Express, The Martian, and A Haunting in Venice. He also executive produced the 2024 blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

Other Star Wars films are also being developed.

Apart from the upcoming trilogy, Disney is simultaneously developing some standalone Star Wars films. A new Star Wars movie has not been released in five years, and The Rise of Skywalker received mixed reviews.

But now, several new projects are in the works, including a movie based on the Jedi Order directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, which will mark Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey.

Another movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, is coming out in 2026. Meanwhile, Disney+ will release a new Star Wars show, Skeleton Crew. The live-action series will premiere on the streaming platform on December 3rd, 2024.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Did You Know Leonardo DiCaprio Saved A Drowning Man During Caribbean Vacation?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News