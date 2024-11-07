Following the dawn of the Multiverse Saga, Marvel has featured several universes in the MCU. Among many of them is Earth-616, which is entirely different from the recently revealed Earth-10005, as shown in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine. Other universes were new, including Earth-838 in Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness and Monica Rambeau’s universe in The Marvels. However, in Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel tied 20th Century Fox’s X-Men Universe to the MCU by designation it Earth-10005.
The confirmation of Earth-10005 as an alternate reality within the MCU links all of Fox’s previous X-Men films. This opened the door for characters like Wolverine, Deadpool, and others to appear in future MCU storylines potentially. Moreover, the designation of Earth-10005 explains its uniqueness from Earth-616, the central MCU reality, hinting at the future possibilities within the MCU. No wonder fans must be confused after combining MCU and Fox’s universe, so here we lay out all the most significant differences between the two timelines.
Earth-616 Captain America Was the First Superhero
Marvel’s first celebrity Superhero emerged in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, after Steve Roger was injected with the Super-Soldier serum and became a key figure who took down a HYDRA operative and went on a national USO tour. Captain America eventually became a legend who is still remembered even after his presumed death. While Earth-10005 featured mutants and X-Men from the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, Captain America wasn’t there because the superheroes weren’t widely recognized when mutants first began displaying their abilities. Moreover, if Captain America had been present a few decades before the X-Men appeared, the mutant team might have encountered fewer attacks and discrimination. Despite Captain America and X-Men co-existing in Marvel Animation’s X-Men 97 universe, they don’t in Earth-10005.
Trending
Earth-616 Heroes Are Celebrated
In Marvel, themes of discrimination, racism, and segregation have always been a part, and it was reflected in Fox’s X-Men franchise. Though these are equally important to be demonstrated in the MCU’s frame, there is some confusion about how the studio will incorporate them in the films as Earth-616’s superheroes are celebrated worldwide, given they’ve saved the world on many occasions. Moreover, in Earth-616, heroes like Thor, Doctor Strange, and Hulk are celebrated despite their differences, making mutant discrimination challenging to introduce in the MCU. In contrast, Earth-10005 has consistently explored this theme, notably in X-Men.
Earth-10005 Wolverine As Anchor
The recent release of MCU, Deadpool & Wolverine, featured the concept of Anchor Beings, revealing that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is the anchor to Earth-10005. After the death of Earth-10005’s Wolverine during 2017’s Logan, the earth began to deteriorate, leading to the events featured in Deadpool & Wolverine. In every universe, there is an Anchor Being. Just like Earth-10005’s Anchor Being is Wolverine, Earth-616’s Anchor Being has not yet been revealed, and it is unlikely that Wolverine will have this role in the MCU. It could be Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, Steve Rogers’ Captain America, or Tony Stark’s Iron Man.
Earth-616 X-Men Don’t Exist (Yet)
In Deadpool & Wolverine’s Earth-10005, the universe had X-Men, which Earth-616 doesn’t have. Although MCU has confirmed the development of an X-Men reboot for the MCU, it is highly expected that X-Men will soon be joining Earth-616. This massive transition for the MCU, reinventing a version of the X-Men team, will be exciting and a new adjustment for the audiences, but it will keep things interesting in the Marvel Universe.
Earth-10005 Avengers Don’t Exist
Deadpool & Wolverine’s Earth-10005 featured mutants and X-Men. Although the Avengers are the core superhero team of the MCU’s Earth-616, they don’t exist in Earth-10005. The only hero confirmed to know of the existence of the Avengers was Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.
Earth-616 MCU’s Sacred Timeline
Earth-616 is the MCU’s prime reality despite exploring several other universes in the Multiverse Saga. The Earth-616 is known as the Sacred Timeline, as He Who Remains isolated following the Multiversal War. He established the Time Variance Authority to protect the Sacred Timeline. The Sacred Timeline appeared after He Who Remains’ died in Loki Season 1. Even after that, Deadpool & Wolverine featured Earth-616 as the Sacred Timeline, meaning that this earth is considered the most essential reality in the MCU.
Earth-10005 Villains Are Small
The most significant difference between Earth-616 and Earth-10005 is the villains each timeline faced. Fox’s X-Men faced terrifying villains like Magneto, the Brotherhood of Mutants, Sebastian Shaw, William Stryker, Ajax, and the Sentinels; these villains posed more grounded, small-scale threats. In contrast, the MCU’s villains presented challenges that endangered the entire universe or even the multiverse, showcasing a more expansive scope in Earth-616. In MCU’s Infinity Saga, Thanos is the primary antagonist who can wipe out half of the universe’s population. For the Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror was seen wiping out the timelines, and Robert Downey Jr.’s upcoming Doomsday is expected to do the same across the Multiverse.
For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.
Must Read: Did You Know Leonardo DiCaprio Saved A Drowning Man During Caribbean Vacation?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News