Following the dawn of the Multiverse Saga, Marvel has featured several universes in the MCU. Among many of them is Earth-616, which is entirely different from the recently revealed Earth-10005, as shown in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine. Other universes were new, including Earth-838 in Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness and Monica Rambeau’s universe in The Marvels. However, in Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel tied 20th Century Fox’s X-Men Universe to the MCU by designation it Earth-10005.

The confirmation of Earth-10005 as an alternate reality within the MCU links all of Fox’s previous X-Men films. This opened the door for characters like Wolverine, Deadpool, and others to appear in future MCU storylines potentially. Moreover, the designation of Earth-10005 explains its uniqueness from Earth-616, the central MCU reality, hinting at the future possibilities within the MCU. No wonder fans must be confused after combining MCU and Fox’s universe, so here we lay out all the most significant differences between the two timelines.

Earth-616 Captain America Was the First Superhero

Marvel’s first celebrity Superhero emerged in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, after Steve Roger was injected with the Super-Soldier serum and became a key figure who took down a HYDRA operative and went on a national USO tour. Captain America eventually became a legend who is still remembered even after his presumed death. While Earth-10005 featured mutants and X-Men from the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, Captain America wasn’t there because the superheroes weren’t widely recognized when mutants first began displaying their abilities. Moreover, if Captain America had been present a few decades before the X-Men appeared, the mutant team might have encountered fewer attacks and discrimination. Despite Captain America and X-Men co-existing in Marvel Animation’s X-Men 97 universe, they don’t in Earth-10005.