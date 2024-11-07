Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber used to be the talk of the town during their tumultuous relationship. The couple called it quits after nearly eight years of on-again, off-again romance. However, their true love left a trail of emotional scars for both. Shortly after the two parted ways, Bieber proposed to his then-best friend Hailey Baldwin, as the couple has recently welcomed their first child. While there is no secret that Gomez and Bieber emotionally struggled following their break up, the two sensations were also vocal about it.

While Gomez revealed that Bieber had emotionally abused her during their time together, she also admitted to suffering from mental health issues. Despite their past, both stars have occasionally taken jabs at each other in interviews and on social media, airing grievances that hint at lingering pain. Here is everything the singers said about each other after their split.

Justin Bieber Admitted He Didn’t Treat Selena Gomez Well

In a throwback interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Justin Bieber opened up about his past relationship with the Calm Down singer and shared how it influenced his early days with Hailey Baldwin. Recalling his time with Selena, Justin revealed that the experience taught him valuable lessons on how to treat Hailey, vowing not to repeat the same mistakes. Moreover, he discussed how therapy helped him overcome the stigma surrounding his mental health and allowed him to grow.

Selena Gomez Urged Justin Bieber To Join Anger Management Classes

In 2014, Selena Gomez reportedly urged Justin Bieber to attend anger management classes, clarifying that they wouldn’t reconcile until he sought help. However, Justin’s reaction was far from cooperative. During the deposition that year, when attorney Mark G Di Cowden asked about his relationship with Selena, Justin refused to answer and even threatened the attorney not to bring her up again. Not only this, his frustration was evident, signaling that Selena had grown tired of his anger issues. The same month, Justin unfollowed Selena on Instagram and posted a picture with Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber Admitted Moving In With Selena Gomez Was Too Much

In a 2015 interview with Complex magazine, Justin Bieber opened up about his relationship with Selena Gomez, adding that their young age contributed to their difficulties. He recalled their intense romance, describing it as a “marriage kind of th,”g,” revealing that they moved in together when he was 18. He also admitted that living together at such a young age was overwhelming, even though they were deeply in love. Moreover, he noted, “But when it’s like that, and you get your value from that, people will always disappoint you. Your girl or your dude, they’re always going to disappoint you.” However, he didn’t specify how Selena disappointed him, and he mentioned that they often spent time together.

Selena Gomez Alleged Justin Bieber Cheated On Her Multiple Times

During a heated Instagram feud between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez in 2016, the Wolves singer had the final say by insinuating that Justin had cheated on her during their relationship. She commented, “Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive; no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love.” Shortly after making this statement, Selena shifted her focus back to her fans. She posted a photo collage on her page, expressing her gratitude to those who supported her journey, writing a heartfelt caption that called her Selenators, “My whole life. You matter most. Thank you for letting me do what I love every day.”

Justin Bieber Accused Selena Gomez Of Cheating Him With Zayn Malik

In 20156, tensions between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez escalated when Justin accused the singer of cheating on him with Zayn Malik. The accusation emerged from a viral Instagram exchange where Justin responded to Selena’s claim of his infidelity by writing, “I cheated.., oh I forgot about You and Zayn?” At the time, Justin was sharing photos with his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and faced backlash from fans. In response, he threatened to private his Instagramvate if the hate didn’t stop. Moreover, Seleen weighed in on the drama, leading to a series of low blows between the two, with accusations of using each other for fame. The feud intensified when Justin fired back at Selena’s cheating accusations with his own.

Selena Gomez Alleged She Suffered Emotional Abuse

Justin and Selena’s relationship seemed doomed from the start. By 2013, fans were already speculating that Justin was emotionally abusing Selena and showing her little respect. At the time, his behavior became increasingly erratic as he was involved in bizarre incidents such as peeing in a bucket, getting arrested for drunk driving, driving without a license, losing custody of his pet monkey, resisting arrest, and even egging a neighbor’s house. Despite these public controversies, the singer continued to act as if everything was normal, even taking Selena on a few sweet dates to the zoo in Texas. However, years later, Selena confirmed their relationship’s emotional toll on her. In an interview with NPR, Selena even admitted to being a “victim of certain abuse.”

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Did You Know Leonardo DiCaprio Saved A Drowning Man During Caribbean Vacation?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News