The heart wants what it wants, and for Selena Gomez, it was the billionaire status! She’s not as active in her music career, but her business venture, Rare Beauty, is enough to bring her almost $500 million fortune in a single year! With rapid growth in her net worth, Sel is officially now a billionaire and below are all the details you need.

Many wouldn’t know but Selena was born when her mother Mandy Teefey was only 16 years old. Things got difficult as her parents separated. Back in Texas, they had a rough neighborhood and the teen mom faced a lot of judgements for conceiving at such a young age. But the 13 Reasons Why co-producer was commited to give a better life to her daughter and left no stones unturned to make it possible!

Mandy Teefey did three jobs to make ends meet

Selena Gomez had revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “Having me at 16 had to have been a big responsibility. My mom gave up everything for me and had, like, three jobs. She supported me, sacrificed her life for me.” During the interview, The Only Murders In The Building actress also recalled searching for quarters to get gas for their cars and walking to local dollar store to buy spaghetti for dinner.

The turnaround!

Selena Gomez was only 10 years old when she made her acting debut with Barney & Friends. She went on to appear in many Disney shows, including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Wizards of Waverly Place. She began her journey as a solo music artist in 2013, and her song Come & Get It became a major chartbuster. Over the years, she has delivered many hit tracks, including The Heart Wants What It Wants, Calm Down, Taki Taki, and I Can’t Get Enough.

She has also acted in many projects like Only Murders In The Building, The Dead Don’t Die, and Emilia Perez. Sel is also a producer and has delivered many successful shows.

And then, she became a Rare Beauty!

In September 2020, Selena Gomez launched her makeup and cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty. It became an instant hit with many products like Dewy blushes, contour sticks, and highlighters, which received rave reviews from users worldwide.

In the last 12 months to February, Rare Beauty has sold $400 million. The massive success of her brand, along with brand endorsements, production, and acting gig, has officially made the 32-year-old a billionaire.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Selena Gomez now owns a fortune of a staggering $1.3 million. This is a massive growth from her net worth of $800 million reported in 2023.

Joins the league of Rihanna and Taylor Swift!

Along with Rihanna and Taylor Swift, Selena is now one of the youngest self-made female billionaires. She is reportedly the world’s third-richest music artist after Riri ($1.7 billion) and Jay-Z ($2.5 billion).

What an inspiring rags-to-riches tale, isn’t it?

