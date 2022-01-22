Actor Temuera Morrison, who plays the titular character in the ‘Star Wars‘ spinoff series, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, recently explained the motivation, the stance of his character and its advancement in the show.

Advertisement

Shedding light on the character’s power dynamics, the actor said, “Boba is running Jabba’s territory in a way now, and he’s taken on a new role. Before, he’d solve issues by fighting, there wasn’t any patience shown. But now he has to find a different way.”

Advertisement

Talking about the unpredictable nature of Boba Fett and the progression of the show, he adds, “He’s trying to run a little community on Tatooine and take it over, so he is a lot like a godfather. He’s not used to dealing with people, so that adds to the colour and the unpredictable nature of the series.”

‘The Book of Boba Fett’, which follows the journey of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as they take on old and new foes in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, is available on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Hollywood director Jon Favreau had previously revealed that The Book Of Boba Fett will be the latest to get a standalone spinoff series from the Star Wars universe.

The closing moments of season two of The Mandalorian left everyone guessing about a third spinoff, titled The Book Of Boba Fett. Now, series creator Favreau has shared details to set the record straight, reports thewrap.com.

“At the end of (‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2), Boba Fett came out and it said, ‘The Book of Boba Fett, Coming December of 2021′. And that wasn’t part of the big Disney announcement, but here’s the logo,” Favreau said when he appeared on “Good Morning America”.

“We wanted to hold this back because we didn’t want to spoil the surprise during the big Disney announcement of all the shows when Kathleen Kennedy was up there. And so they let me keep this one a secret,” he added.

Must Read: Godzilla And The Titans Live-Action Series Gets A Green Signal From Apple TV+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube