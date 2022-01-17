Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is basking in the glory of his recent film Don’t Look Up, which has been released on Netflix. As the film is receiving rave reviews from both critics and audience alike, the actor is now being praised on Twitter on a bizarre rumour but his ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone is being bashed. Scroll down to know more.

It is a well-known fact that the Oscar-winning actor loves to binge-watch The Mandalorian. A report this week claimed that Leo forced his Don’t Look Up star Jonah Hill to watch the show. While this may be true but a parody account cooked up a bizarre joke that fooled many.

If this wasn’t enough, Satirical Twitter account @LeCinephiles once again fooled everyone on Twitter claiming that Leonardo DiCaprio made his ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone watch the entire Star Wars movie saga while he played around with a toy lightsaber. The user even claimed that the actress and model called it the “worst date of my life.”

While it was supposed to be taken as a joke but netizens don’t realize that it’s fake and are taking the tweet at face value.

BREAKING: Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone details the “worst date of my life” with the actor. “He rented out a whole cinema, and made me watch every single ‘STAR WARS’ movie while he ran around with his lightsaber pretending to fight bad guys.” pic.twitter.com/uE5EnZMOp5 — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) January 14, 2022

Here are some of the reactions below where some users praised Leonardo DiCaprio:

I love Leo wtf https://t.co/w9yK52JU7M — timp the pimp (@daddyglen88) January 15, 2022

More reasons to like Leo. https://t.co/tKKhtITS5Z — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) January 15, 2022

So…he's a cool dude? — Chris Wyble 🎮 #Battlefield2042 (@dude_largepants) January 14, 2022

Some users even bashed Camila Morrone for calling it a ‘worst date ever’ unaware of the fact that this whole event never actually happened in the first place.

I mean it’s a funny date these girls just boring https://t.co/7qKsZRFgwd — Olaiooo (@skrt_skrttt) January 15, 2022

If she didn't think that was 100% badass he dodged a bullet there. https://t.co/e7bskTb9BD — Omri Ismail Cassiem (@Omri_Cassiem) January 15, 2022

Good for him and shame on her for complaining. — Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) January 15, 2022

He did nothing wrong — Savvy☭ (@sleepisocialist) January 15, 2022

She thinks it's the worst date ever. Half of the world thinks it's one of the best dates ever pic.twitter.com/ANS348Al4g — Iced Coffee Is A Meal ☕ (@I_Am_Sal__) January 15, 2022

Sounds like a great date to me??? — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) January 15, 2022

No, if she didn't already have her own, that's the red flag. — Jen In Overalls (@JenInOveralls) January 15, 2022

she sounds boring. — Justin Chandler (@KOSDFF) January 15, 2022

The joke went so viral that the satirical account Le Cinephiles had to gently remind people that they’re actually a satirical page and the story was just fake.

may we please direct you to our bio — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) January 15, 2022

