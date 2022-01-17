Leonardo DiCaprio Forced His Ex Camila Morrone To Watch The Mandalorian?
Did Leonardo DiCaprio Forced His Ex Camila Morrone To Watch The Mandalorian? A Parody Account Fooled Netizens In A Hilarious Gag(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is basking in the glory of his recent film Don’t Look Up, which has been released on Netflix. As the film is receiving rave reviews from both critics and audience alike, the actor is now being praised on Twitter on a bizarre rumour but his ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone is being bashed. Scroll down to know more.

It is a well-known fact that the Oscar-winning actor loves to binge-watch The Mandalorian. A report this week claimed that Leo forced his Don’t Look Up star Jonah Hill to watch the show. While this may be true but a parody account cooked up a bizarre joke that fooled many.

If this wasn’t enough, Satirical Twitter account @LeCinephiles once again fooled everyone on Twitter claiming that Leonardo DiCaprio made his ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone watch the entire Star Wars movie saga while he played around with a toy lightsaber. The user even claimed that the actress and model called it the “worst date of my life.”

While it was supposed to be taken as a joke but netizens don’t realize that it’s fake and are taking the tweet at face value.

Here are some of the reactions below where some users praised Leonardo DiCaprio:

Some users even bashed Camila Morrone for calling it a ‘worst date ever’ unaware of the fact that this whole event never actually happened in the first place.

The joke went so viral that the satirical account Le Cinephiles had to gently remind people that they’re actually a satirical page and the story was just fake.

