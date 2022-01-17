The movie business was just falling back in place for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic when the Omicron variant wrecked it all again. One of the few movies to earn big even amidst such a crisis was Spider-Man: No Way Home and looks like it has broken another record in terms of the US box office collections. It crossed the $650 million mark, leaving behind a few of the biggest movies of this generation.

For the unversed, the latest instalment of MCU’s Spider-Man hit the theatres on December 17, 2021 and opened to raving reviews from the audience and critics alike. The movie brings back Tom Holland as the friendly neighbourhood spider-man alongside actors like Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. It has been directed by John Watts and is still running successfully in several parts of the world.

According to a recent report by Forbes, Spider-Man: No Way Home has now become the fifth-biggest domestic grosser (in the US), even though the collections, over the weekend, were relatively lower. The movie made around $5.15 million over this weekend and the overall US box office collection rose to $683 million.

It surpassed the earnings of Avengers: Infinity War, which made a whopping $679 million in the year 2018. The movie now stands just behind Black Panther, which had earned $700 million during its time. Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, still hold the top three positions on the highest domestic-grossers’ chart.

In terms of worldwide collections, Spider-Man: No Way Home has made over $1.62 billion according to a report by Box Office Mojo. Most reports suggest that the movie will continue to bring in big numbers since it is still running in the theatres in the US as well as other parts of the world.

