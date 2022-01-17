Spider-Man: No Way Home did slow down in the last few days, but regular peaks during weekends are helping the film to accumulate a lot. Starring Tom Holland in a lead, the film is now all set to hit a new milestone at the box office.

No Way Home recently managed to hit the $1.5 billion mark at the box office. Yes, a delay has been faced to reach the milestone, but it’s totally understood given how Covid cases are witnessing spikes all across the globe. Now, as per the official update flowing in, the film will be hitting one bigger milestone very soon.

As per Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home has made $1.62 billion till now. Out of it, $698 million has come from North America. Another $926 million have been earned from the overseas market, thus just a few million away from hitting the $1 billion mark. Let’s see how many days will be required in achieving this feat.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for an extended theatrical run as it will continue to exclusively play in cinemas for at least the next two months. Owing to its exceptional performance and the respite that it has brought to theatre owners, it comes across as a win-win situation for both the exhibitors and the makers.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India says, “The fact that this is the biggest post-pandemic global hit indicates that the audiences are ready to return to theatres if the film in question offers them everything they are looking for. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ did exactly that.”

