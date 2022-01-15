Spider-Man: No Way Home is catching up on Avengers: Infinity War’s US box office numbers and will reportedly top over them during the weekend. It has been a month since the Tom Holland starrer was released, and fans started to pour into the movie theatres to watch the multiversal magic.

From the time it has hit the screens, the film has broken several records. It has become the first movie to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office during the pandemic era, which is a big deal considering there has been a drop in the numbers of moviegoers.

Currently, it has garnered $1,546,566,780 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, and in terms of the US collections, it has made $677 million. While talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home shattering several records, it is now being reported that the Tom Holland starrer is going to beat Avengers: Infinity War’s domestic numbers in the US. The third film of the Avengers series collected $678 million and $2.05 billion internationally.

When Spider-Man: No Way Home will cross Avengers: Infinity War, it will take the latter’s spot as the fifth-highest grossing domestic release of all-time in the US. Currently, Star War: Force Awakens sits at the top of this list, followed by Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. No Way Home is the fourth installment in MCU’s Phase 4, and other than Tom Holland, it stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, and many more actors.

The movie plays with nostalgia as it brought back the former Spidey villains like Dr Otto Octavius, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Electro. As well as the former wall-crawlers-Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire- which came as a surprise to many, even though rumours about their return were already afloat way before the movie was released.

While it’s going to place itself in the top five highest-grossing films domestically, can Spider-Man: No Way Home cross the $2 billion mark internationally, especially without being released in China, which is one of the biggest markets in the world? Stay tuned on Koimoi for more updates!

