Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has been reportedly asked to host the 2022 Oscars. The actor had a wonderful year when it comes to his career after he appeared in his third standalone film as the Spidey superhero. The movie became the biggest film of 2021 and broke one record after the other.

Holland is also set to appear in the adaptation of the video game ‘Uncharted,’ alongside Mark Wahlberg. Now, there are speculations of him hosting the Academy Awards of 2022. For the unversed, the hasn’t been a host since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But now, reports confirm that this year’s event will be overseen by one person and it could be Tom Holland. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor has been asked to host the 2022 Oscars, scheduled to air on ABC 27 March. Previously, the actor has shown interest in wanting to host the prestigious award show.

While speaking to the same publication, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star was asked if he would be interested in hosting the 2022 Oscars. Though, at first, Tom Holland said, “Maybe in the future, but in all honesty, I’m just too busy right now. I don’t have the time,” he was quick to add that he would love to do that.

“I just wanted to quickly backtrack on what I said. You asking me about the Oscars — you’re the first person to bring that up — and I’m sitting here going, ‘Of course I would host the f*cking Oscars!’ ” said Holland. “I just went to the bathroom, and I was looking at myself in the mirror, and I was like, ‘What kind of f*cking idiot wouldn’t host the Oscars?'” he added.

“So yeah, if they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it,” Tom Holland added. Even though these are just speculations, it will be interesting to see the Spider-Man actor take up the stage.

