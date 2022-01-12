Simu Liu made his Marvel debut in the movie and wowed the fans with his phenomenal acting, crazy action, and for giving an overall Marvel-ous experience. The film also helped in putting the actor on a global map. Recently, he revealed how he was prevented from taking home a costume piece from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Now, the talks of a sequel are on. The Marvel bosses have already confirmed that there will be a second part featuring Liu in the center of it all again. While Destin Daniel Cretton will return to his director’s chair to web together Liu’s character in the MCU.

As the story for Shang-Chi 2 is under development as we speak, Simu Liu revealed how he couldn’t take home a particular rare costume piece from the sets, which a few former Avengers have done before. For the unversed, Liu’s character Shaun is a real sneakerhead, and his assortment of Nike shoes included a pair or two that the actor wanted.

A few moments in the Shang-Chi film, Simu Liu’s character Shaun can be seen wearing a coveted pair of Air Jordan IV “Georgetown”. While speaking to Complex, the actor revealed that shoes are “super super rare.” As per one report, these shoes are offered by some online traders for nearly a whopping $10,000.

“Yeah, I begged the production to let me keep the shoes after. They were like, ‘No fricking way in hell.’ They basically had security watching me putting the shoes on and wearing the shoes back to my trailer. They’re just like, ‘Don’t you dare take that,'” Simu Liu explained as he shared wanting to keep the Nike shoes from Shang-Chi sets.

“But yeah, I thought those were great. I wish those got a little bit more screen time. I hope that Shaun will be a representative for all the sneakerheads out there. Hopefully, we’ll get to see that not just with his costume but just in what he wears in everyday life, you know? Hopefully, we see him wearing some more heat,” Simu continued.

Simu Liu further talked about which pair of shoes could Shaun be seen wearing in the sequel of Shang-Chi. He said, “I mean, I’d probably go with something a little bit more iconic. I’d probably go with the Jordan 1, especially because those retro black-and-red colors fit with Shaun’s costume so well. It just seems like a no-brainer for me.”

