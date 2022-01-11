Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings managed to put Simu Liu on the global map. The actor who made his Marvel debut as the Asian superhero was announced as the character back in 2019. Scheduled for an early 2021 release, the pandemic brought major changes to the MCU roaster. The movie finally hit big screens later in the year, but the anticipation was the same as before. The movie managed to become the second-highest grosser of the year is the proof.

2021 has been the best year professionally for Simu. And all the success has of course made the studio to invest more into the chronicles of Shaun. The Marvel bosses have already green lit Shang Chi 2 featuring Liu in the centre of it all again. Destin Daniel Cretton returns to his director’s chair and the story is being developed as we speak.

But does Simu Liu have some idea about where Shaun in Shang Chi 2 goes and if he wants to pitch something? He surely does. The actor is now hinting at multiple tie-ups and the future of his superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Screenrant, talking about Shang Chi’s future in the MCU, Simu Liu said, “I think just what Shaun decides to do with all this newfound power, you know? It kind of consumed his father, consumed Wenwu. I’m curious as to how someone much younger, much more inexperienced, would fare against the rings. Just this idea of all of a sudden being gifted something that’s so powerful but also so dangerous.”

He is also curious to know if Shaun fit into the MCU. He said, “And then the other big question I have is, you know, in what way does Shaun fit in with the rest of the MCU? Who are you going to see? What kind of crazy team-ups? What kinda tie-ins, Easter eggs? I’m just as much in the dark and everyone else, so I don’t know anything, but I’m excited to dive into that process.”

