Millie Bobby Brown, the youngest UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador ever, is known across the globe thanks to her portrayal of Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things. But did you know, the 17-year-old actress-model, who already has a couple of Primetime Emmy Award and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations to her name, once contemplated quitting the business.

Wondering when and why she had this thought? Well, this low moment in Millie’s career took place before she landed the lead role in the Netflix sci-fi show. The thought popped in her mind after facing several rejections, especially one from Game Of Thrones.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2020, Millie Bobby Brown got candid and told talk show host, “I think I was just very disheartened by the rejection, which is something I tell everyone, it’s like, this industry is just full of rejection 24/7. You get a lot of nos before you get a yes.”

Talking about contemplating quitting acting after being rejected from GoT, Millie Bobby Brown added, “I was auditioning for commercials, for anything, really. I then auditioned for Game of Thrones, and I got a no for that, then that’s kind of when I was like, ‘Oh, this is really difficult.’ I guess I really wanted that role.”

For those who do not know, Millie has previously been vocal about wanting to play the strong Lady Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones. Known for her fierceness and loyalty to the Starks, the role was of the leader of Bear Island was ultimately essayed by actress Bella Ramsey.

But there is a saying right – the night’s the darkest before sunrise. The same was true for Millie Bobby Brown. Talking about it, she told Jimmy Fallon, “So one of my last kind of gos at this was this Netflix show called Montauk.” Two months after her audition, she was asked to join a Skype call. “I Skyped with them, and the rest is history, of course.” For the unversed, Montauk was later renamed Stranger Things and we all know the success this show has got the young lass.

“Montauk was definitely the one that kind of gave me that hope of doing it all again,” she added.

Would you have like to see Millie Bobby Brown as Lady Lyanna Mormont in Game Of Thrones? Let us know in the comments.

