Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s romance is going pretty strong if the reports are to be believed. The two lovebirds never miss a chance to show off their love in public and set the bar high every now and then. Now, Olivia reacted to Gemma Chan’s pictures from the BTS of Eternals’ on Instagram that also includes Harry. Scroll below to see the post.

The MCU flick recently made its OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar and fans are going gaga over it. Gemma took to her Instagram to announce the arrival of the film on the OTT platform and shared BTS pictures along with it.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals was released on November 5th, 2021. Gemma Chan who played the role of Sersi in the film took to her official Instagram account to announce the arrival of the same on Disney+ Hotstar along with some BTS pics from the sets.

Gemma Chan’s BTS pictures featured the crew of Eternals along with actors Harry Styles and Richard Madden. Take a look at it here:

Did y’all notice the comment of Olivia Wilde hinting at Harry Styles?

Reacting to Gemma Chan’s pictures with Harry from Eternals BTS, Wilde commented, “Watching now obviously 🙌🙌🙌”.

Now, fans couldn’t keep calm and started reacting to Olivia Wilde’s comment on the singer’s pictures. A user commented, “AWE SO CUTE.” Another user commented, “I screamed so loud when your man showed up on the screen 😂 Hope you enjoyed watching it like all of us do queen! ❤” A third user commented, “ it’s soooo good, happy to see you so super supportive!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

What are your thoughts on Olivia commenting on Harry Styles pictures with Gemma Chan? Tell us in the comments below.

