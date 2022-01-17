The Marvel Cinematic Universe roaster is flooding with content and the struggle now is to give them all release dates. One of the most anticipated and exciting movies to be in production as we speak is Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. There are a lot of reasons to up our curiosity. Will Poulter’s entry and a level upscale are some of them. James Gunn, who has the reigns to this ship is leaving no stone unturned and him fondly speaking about the movie proves that.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is set to bring Star Lord aka Chris Pratt and his team of saviours back to the big screen. Over the past few months, a lot has been speculated and leaked about the movie. James Gunn who has been talking about his ambitious project at length has decided to talk some more now and he says Marvel bosses are surprised.

With that, James Gunn also talks about his vision for the movie and how he might need half a billion dollars to make it a reality. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to Collider about Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, when asked about the production stage said, “It’s going great. Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out. I think that I’m really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break.”

“Kevin went… They were all really, really, really stoked,” Gunn added. “But also, it’s not going to be the movie people… It’s different than what people are going to expect. It’s a hard road, but I’m really happy with it so far.”

James Gunn further went on to talk about the budget for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. He said, “I innately think about budget while I’m writing, always. Even something as big budgeted as (GOTG) Volume 3 is still a struggle. You know, it’s still a struggle to make it fit the budget because you want a movie to be half a billion dollars. If I had half a billion dollars, I could kind of do pretty close to what I want. That’s how hard it is. I’m always having to think about budget and make concessions because of budget, but oftentimes it leads to good things. You oftentimes are forced to rethink something and you have to come up with a creative solution.”

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is set to hit the big screens on May 23, 2023.

