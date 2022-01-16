When it comes to the infamous Kardashians, trouble and controversies never fail to follow them around. Since the past few weeks, Kim Kardashian and her troubled marriage with estranged husband Kanye West have been hitting the headlines. From Kanye trying to reconcile with Kim to her dating life with new flame Pete Davidson, every small bit of deets has been brought to the masses.

For the unversed, Kim and Kanye’s relationship took a worse turn after he stood for the Presidential election in the year 2020. After West’s terrible stunt, many reports claimed that the Kardashian was done and dusted with him and wanted a divorce. It was around February 2021, when the reports were confirmed that both the couples were heading for a divorce. Since then the tension between both of them has been quite visible.

Now, Kanye West has been quite vocal about his broken marriage with Kim Kardashian. Recently, the rapper during his interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked opened up about an incident that took place with him when he tried to enter Kim’s house. The rapper also pointed fingers at Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

According to ET, in the interview, Kanye West revealed that when he tried to enter Kim Kardashian’s house because his daughter North wanted to show him something, the security at the gate abruptly stopped him from doing so. Narrating the security incident, Kanye said, “My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined. And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.”

The rapper then further said that he has asked his cousin to speak with Kim about the security not coming in the way of him and his children. Kanye also mentioned asking his cousin to talk about North’s TikTok live incident. He said, “my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

Well, what do you think about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s messy cold war? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

