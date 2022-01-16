The cast of Euphoria wants to see a cameo of Tom Holland as Spider-Man in the show after the No Way Home actor and Zendaya, who plays the role of Rue in the series, showed interest in the same. For those who don’t know, the Uncharted actor previously revealed that he has been visiting the sets at least 30 times during a season.

The Dune actress has confirmed this and has also reportedly joked about sneaking Tom in the background to see if anyone can spot him. Now, some more cast members of the show have voiced their opinions on having a Spidey crossover with the HBO series.

While appearing in a new video for IMDb, Euphoria cast, including Zendaya Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Maude Apatow, Nika King, and Jacob Elordi, answered a question of who Tom Holland should play if he were to make that desired cameo. Nika, who plays the role of Leslie Bennet, said, “As what, Spider-Man?”

“In a fantasy sequence. Hey, you never know with [creator] Sam [Levinson]. It’s possible,” King continued while answering who should Tom Holland cameo as if he does in Euphoria. This was followed by Sydney Sweeney, aka Cassie, saying, “I don’t know, I really feel like we just need Spider-Man to come in and save the day because Highland’s f**ked up.”

Maude Apatow chimed in and said, “A crossover episode,” to which Sweeney quickly reacted, “Euphoria’ meets the MCU.” Upon hearing this idea, Zendaya laughed and added, “I don’t know how Disney would feel about that, but yeah.” The actress is known for playing the role of MJ in Marvel’s Spidey movies.

A cameo of Tom Holland as the wall-crawler in Euphoria seems quite unlikely to happen as the HBO series has potentially triggering content and is much more mature than what Marvel and Disney have produced for the superhero films. But there are possibilities of the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor cameoing in a different role.

