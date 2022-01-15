Chris Hemsworth has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011 as Thor Odin’s son and has been featured in a total of 7 movies from Phase 1 to 3 of MCU. Out of all his amazing moments, the one where he is seen sharing a passionate kiss with Natalie Portman’s Jane in Thor: The Dark World is remembered by all Thor buffs. But did you know that it wasn’t Natalie but Chris’s wife Elsa Pataky who was being kissed by the god of thunder?

The Dark World is the second instalment of Marvel’s Thor series. Read on to know the interesting deets about movie’s kissing scene. Below is everything you need to know!

So, it was that during the reshoots for Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s Thor: The Dark World, Portman was caught up with her commitments for other projects and wasn’t able to show up for the reshoot of the film’s kissing scene. The actress, while talking to NY Daily in an interview revealed that she was already working on a new project while the reshoots were going on and couldn’t appear for the shoot because of their conflicting schedules.

In the same interview, Natalie Portman then revealed that the makers of Thor: The Dark World choose to replace her with Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky for the kissing scene. She said, “So they put his (Chris) wife (Elsa) in my wig and costume, That’s why it was so passionate.”

Later on, in an interview with W magazine, it was learned that Chris was the one who made the call to bring in his wife for the scene. Hemsworth claimed that as Portman was not available, he was asked to pick from a bunch of girls to kiss and he decided to bring in his wife, who was present at the location where they were doing their reshoot. The actor said, “He (director) said, ‘do you want to pick one? Who do you want to kiss?’”. He added, “And I said, ‘My wife’s around the corner, let’s get her in.’”

Now jumping back to the present, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman’s Jane are all set to return in the 4th Thor movie titled ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’ The movie is directed by Taika Waititi and has a USA release date of 8th July 2022.

